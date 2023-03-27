K-BEAUTY EXPORT TO SE ASIA ON THE RISE News Today 입력 2023.03.27 (15:00) 수정 2023.03.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The cosmetics industry, which led the 'K-beauty' wave, was one of the industries hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has named cosmetics as a promising export item for this year, reflecting high expectations for recovery. As the industry can no longer rely solely on exports to China, the market landscape has also changed.



[Pkg]



This company develops cosmetics and supplies them to a global brand. China accounted for more than half of their overseas sales before the pandemic. But recently the company started exploring new markets in Southeast Asia. Its sales in Indonesia soared roughly 70% in just a year.



[Soundbite] Seo Yun-won(Cosmetics ODM Company) : "K-beauty items are most popular in ASEAN nations. We plan to publicize K-beauty in the U.S., ASEAN nations and even Europe."



Companies turned their attention to other nations in Asia, because sales in China have been dropping rapidly. Korea's cosmetics exports to China in the first half of 2022 saw a decrease for the first time in eleven years. The key contributing factor is Chinese consumers' growing preference for locally made goods, which is driven by so-called 'patriotic consumerism' also known as "Guochao' or 'China-chic' and the lock-down during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Korean cosmetics exports to the U.S. and Japan have steadily increased during the same duration. It's worth noting that Korean cosmetics accounted for the largest part of e-commerce exports. Korea's exports to the U.S. and Japan outperformed exports to China by a large margin.



[Soundbite] Park Eun-jung(Hana Securities) : "Online markets have grown considerably, making it easier for companies to venture out to overseas markets. Countries other than China are becoming more interested in Korean contents and goods."



The Korean government has designated the cosmetics business as one of the year's most promising export industries. It also plans to boost marketing assistance on K-beauty in the Southeast Asian region where Korean cultural contents are garnering greater popularity.

