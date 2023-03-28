AMB. ENDORSES FORCED LABOR SOLUTION News Today 입력 2023.03.28 (15:02) 수정 2023.03.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



S. Korean Ambassador to Japan Yoon Deok-min, who returned to Korea to attend the Overseas Diplomatic Corps Conference, explained that the Korean government has devised its own decision to the issue of compensating Japan's wartime forced labor victims. He also revealed that the efforts of the Korean side have led to changes in some of Japan's right-wings.



[Pkg]



The government's proposal is to have a South Korean foundation compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, freeing responsible Japanese companies from the obligation of paying related damages. South Korean ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min said it was the government's desperate solution and that negotiations with Japan became possible after Seoul had put forward the proposal.



[Soundbite] Yun Duk-min(S. Korean ambassador to Japan) : "It was extremely tough for the government to find a solution that respects both the 1965 deal with Japan and the 2018 Supreme Court ruling."



He also noted Japan's right wing is changing and showing a positive response, as South Korea made the drastic shift in its stance to improve relations with Tokyo.



[Soundbite] Yun Duk-min(S. Korean ambassador to Japan) : "Japan's right wing, which values national security, is moving to stress cooperation with South Korea. It seems conditions are being created for the Kishida administration to be more resolute in addressing relations with South Korea."



However, Japan is not yet actively working to devise corresponding measures in response to the South Korean proposal. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi recently appeared to be rejecting compensation responsibility, saying that the issue of wartime forced labor had already been settled. In response, a South Korean high-ranking government official said that the ball is now in Japan's court and it is regrettable to hear Japan make such remarks when South Korea is working relentlessly for better bilateral ties. The government official also added that unlike Germany that continues to apologize to the victims, Japan has a culture that tends to not repeat its apology after delivering it once. He then stressed the significance of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's remarks that Japan will abide by the past statements his predecessors issued regarding the long-disputed historical issues with Seoul.

