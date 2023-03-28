DP, MINISTER HAN CLASH OVER COURT RULING News Today 입력 2023.03.28 (15:02) 수정 2023.03.28 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that legal revisions restricting the prosecution's investigative powers are valid, opposition lawmakers and Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon confronted each other for the first time at the National Assembly Monday. Although the opposition demanded an apology and resignation from Minister Han, he countered by saying that it's the Democratic Party that should apologize instead.



[Pkg]



From the start of the meeting, the Democratic Party lashed out at Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon. Noting the Constitutional Court's dismissal of a petition he filed requesting a review of legal revisions restricting the prosecution's investigative powers, the DP called on Han to apologize and step down as minister.



[Soundbite] Kim Seung-won(Democratic Party) : "Most judges agreed on the opinion of dismissal. Shouldn't you first apologize to the public?"



In response, Han said four out of nine justices acknowledged his qualification as a petitioner and that it was the DP who should be apologize.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Justice minister) : "I think DP lawmakers should apologize for pushing through the legislation as the court recognized the illegality of (Min Hyung-bae's) tactical party defection."



The legitimacy of a justice ministry decree that re-expanded the prosecution's investigative powers was also a point of contention.



[Soundbite] Lee Tahney(Democratic Party) : "I believe a debate is needed to determine whether the decree is in line with the ruling's legal interpretation."



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Justice minister) : "I wonder what reason there could be for prosecutors to not investigate crimes related to gangs, narcotics, false accusations and perjury."



The People Power Party defended Han, taking issue with individual justices and the Constitutional Court's ruling, which it called political and biased.



[Soundbite] Jun Joo-hyae(People Power Party) : "The issue is whether a decision made on tilted ground is justifiable?"



Han also said he will fearlessly respond to the opposition's call for his impeachment. The PPP's Park Soo-young, who was appointed chair of the PPP's think tank the Yeouido Institute on Monday, said Han's impeachment should be rather welcomed for him to run in the general election.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-young(People Power Party (CBS radio)) : "An impeachment can end up following the same example as President Yoon, that is turning a celeb into a hero."



Meanwhile, rival parties continued to clash over the latest court ruling during parliamentary confirmation hearings for Constitutional Court justice nominees Kim Hyung-du and Jung Jeong-mi which began Tuesday.

DP, MINISTER HAN CLASH OVER COURT RULING

입력 2023-03-28 15:02:46 수정 2023-03-28 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that legal revisions restricting the prosecution's investigative powers are valid, opposition lawmakers and Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon confronted each other for the first time at the National Assembly Monday. Although the opposition demanded an apology and resignation from Minister Han, he countered by saying that it's the Democratic Party that should apologize instead.



[Pkg]



From the start of the meeting, the Democratic Party lashed out at Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon. Noting the Constitutional Court's dismissal of a petition he filed requesting a review of legal revisions restricting the prosecution's investigative powers, the DP called on Han to apologize and step down as minister.



[Soundbite] Kim Seung-won(Democratic Party) : "Most judges agreed on the opinion of dismissal. Shouldn't you first apologize to the public?"



In response, Han said four out of nine justices acknowledged his qualification as a petitioner and that it was the DP who should be apologize.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Justice minister) : "I think DP lawmakers should apologize for pushing through the legislation as the court recognized the illegality of (Min Hyung-bae's) tactical party defection."



The legitimacy of a justice ministry decree that re-expanded the prosecution's investigative powers was also a point of contention.



[Soundbite] Lee Tahney(Democratic Party) : "I believe a debate is needed to determine whether the decree is in line with the ruling's legal interpretation."



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Justice minister) : "I wonder what reason there could be for prosecutors to not investigate crimes related to gangs, narcotics, false accusations and perjury."



The People Power Party defended Han, taking issue with individual justices and the Constitutional Court's ruling, which it called political and biased.



[Soundbite] Jun Joo-hyae(People Power Party) : "The issue is whether a decision made on tilted ground is justifiable?"



Han also said he will fearlessly respond to the opposition's call for his impeachment. The PPP's Park Soo-young, who was appointed chair of the PPP's think tank the Yeouido Institute on Monday, said Han's impeachment should be rather welcomed for him to run in the general election.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-young(People Power Party (CBS radio)) : "An impeachment can end up following the same example as President Yoon, that is turning a celeb into a hero."



Meanwhile, rival parties continued to clash over the latest court ruling during parliamentary confirmation hearings for Constitutional Court justice nominees Kim Hyung-du and Jung Jeong-mi which began Tuesday.