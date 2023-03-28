WARRANT FOR DP CHAIR'S AIDE DISMISSED News Today 입력 2023.03.28 (15:02) 수정 2023.03.28 (17:53)

[Anchor Lead]



An arrest warrant for Kim In-sub's aide, a key figure in the Baekhyeon-dong Land Development Scandal involving main opposition Democratic Party leader has been dismissed. The warrant also included allegations of perjury related to the so-called "prosecutor impersonation" incident involving Lee, but the rejection of the warrant is expected to affect future investigations.



[Pkg]



This man surnamed Kim is a close associate of former Korea Housing Technology chief Kim In-sub, a key figure in the Baekhyeong-dong land development scandal.



[Soundbite] (Kim(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(Is it true you received KRW 3.5 bn for changing land use in Baekhyeon-dong?) No."



The court has dismissed an arrest warrant for Kim, who has been charged with receiving 3.5 billion won from land developers along with Kim In-sub. The court's reasoning is that the defendant needs a guaranteed right to defense. Plus, evidence had already been obtained during search raids and the law enforcement authorities know where he resides. The arrest warrant for Kim also indicates allegations of perjury. He is being charged with providing false testimony on a case in which DP Chair Lee Jae-myung was accused of helping a producer falsely represent himself as a prosecutor. During the Bundang Parkview preferential sale case back in 2002, Lee was indicted and fined 1.5 million won for allegedly assisting a KBS producer who pretended to be a prosecutor to obtain media coverage of the case. During the Gyeonggi-do Province gubernatorial elections, he claimed the accusation was unfair, but was eventually indicted and tried in court for publicizing disinformation.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Then-DP candidate for Gyeonggi-do governor (May 2018)) : "It was the producer who pretended to be a prosecutor. I was giving an interview nearby and ended up being accused of having helped him."



At the time, Kim testified in court as a witness that the plaintiff tried to drop the accusations against the KBS producer and pass the blame to Lee Jae-myung. The prosecutors reportedly have found in an audio file, information that Kim testified as such at Lee's request. This means Lee Jae-myung could also be investigated for instigating perjury.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Justice minister) : "Perjury could be listed as well under the executive order and he might be investigated for his involvement."



Lee reiterated that he had simply asked Kim to tell the truth in court. With the warrant for Kim having been dismissed, the prosecutors' plans to take Kim into custody and investigate accusations surrounding Lee Jae-myung will likely hit a snag.

