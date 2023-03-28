NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.03.28 (15:02) 수정 2023.03.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors investigating last year's Itaewon tragedy are now looking into higher-up officials after discovering that records on citizens reports related to the incident were tampered with. The Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office has found that records on the very such report that alerted to a possible crush incident was falsified including two corrections made later on. During a Monday raid, related documents were seized from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's hotline situation room. Prosecutors believe seniors officials were involved in the fabrication and are expanding the scope of investigation.

North Korean media has claimed that the Academy of National Defense Science conducted another test of an underwater nuclear weapon from Saturday to Monday. According to the Korean Central News Agency, the "Haeil-1" underwater nuclear attack drone was deployed off the coast of Wonsanman Bay on Saturday afternoon and traveled a 600 kilometer preset course on the East Sea for 41 hours and 27 minutes. Meanwhile South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier said that Pyongyang's claims on the drone may be exaggerated or fabricated, citing South Korean and U.S. analysis and expert opinions.

수정 2023-03-28 16:45:04

[Anchor Lead]



