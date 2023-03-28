YOO AH-IN GRILLED ON SUSPECTED DRUG USE News Today 입력 2023.03.28 (15:02) 수정 2023.03.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Actor Yoo Ah-in was interrogated by the police for the first time over allegations of using illegal drug substances. After the investigation, Yoo expressed remorse for causing disappointment with the unpleasant incident.



[Pkg]



Actor Yoo Ah-in is facing accusations of using illegal substances such as hemp, propofol, cocaine and ketamine. He underwent 12 hours of interrogation at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's drug crime investigation unit in Mapo-gu District.



[Soundbite] Yoo Ah-in(Actor) : "I am sorry to disappoint my fans with my shameful behavior. I apologize."



Yoo said he got trapped in a belief that his deviant acts were justified because they did not cause harm to anyone. Police raided the actor's home on March 7 in relation to violations of the Narcotics Control Act. In the latest questioning they focused on how and why Yoo administered illegal drugs. Police reportedly compared the actor's drug prescriptions and movements to confirm the allegation that he also took propofol outside the hospital. The probe into Yoo was requested by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety late last year after a suspicion was raised that he administered propofol on a regular basis. Police launched a compulsory investigation based on the acquired information and had the actor undergo urine and hair strand drug tests, which revealed the presence of propofol, hemp, cocaine and ketamine. Police also raided hospitals in Yongsan-gu District and summoned hospital workers, Yoo's manager and acquaintances as witnesses. Police will decide whether to request an arrest warrant for the actor on drug abuse charges after analyzing the results of interrogations. If any violations are detected in the prescription of narcotics for Yoo, the involved medical workers will likely be charged with violating the Medical Service Act.

