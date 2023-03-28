EX-PRES. GRANDSON APPREHENDED IN KOREA News Today 입력 2023.03.28 (15:02) 수정 2023.03.28 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The grandson of former President Chun Doo-hwan,Woo-won, who arrived from the United States early Tuesday morning, was immediately arrested at the airport on suspicion of drug use. Due to his arrest, he will not be able to meet with the organization for the Gwangju uprising victims for now. But Woo expressed his intention to apologize after the investigation.



[Pkg]



Former President Chun Doo-hwan's grandson, Chun Woo-won, drew headlines by publicly calling his grandfather "a slaughter" on social media. He then expressed willingness to apologize to the bereaved families of those who were killed during the bloody crackdown on the pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju in 1980. He returned to Korea from the U.S. and arrived at Incheon Airport early this morning. With a warrant issued by the South Korean court, Seoul police apprehended Chun Woo-won upon his arrival over suspected illegal drug use.



[Soundbite] Chun Woo-won(former President Chun Doo-hwan’s grandson) : "I am a sinner and I thank the people for giving me a chance to come to Korea and apologize. I will do my best to cooperate in the investigations and apologize to the victims of the May 18 democratic uprising as soon as possible."



He was then transported to the drug crime investigation unit at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Chun went through narcotics testing and is now being questioned. About two weeks ago, Chun Woo-won began making revelations online from the U.S. about irregularities involving his family, including secret slush funds. He also said he and his acquaintances have been using illegal drugs. During a live social media broadcast, he consumed what is suspected to be an illegal drug and was subsequently transfered to a hospital. Due to his arrest, he will not be able to meet with the organization for the Gwangju uprising victims for now. About four hours before leaving the U.S., Chun sent a message to the May 18 Memorial Foundation and expressed willingness to apologize to the victims and their families. He asked the foundation to help him, stating that he reflects on his faults and wants to issue an apology and thereby ease the pain of the victims. In response, the foundation said in an official statement that it is willing to help Chun if he visits Gwangju to apologize.

EX-PRES. GRANDSON APPREHENDED IN KOREA

입력 2023-03-28 15:02:47 수정 2023-03-28 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The grandson of former President Chun Doo-hwan,Woo-won, who arrived from the United States early Tuesday morning, was immediately arrested at the airport on suspicion of drug use. Due to his arrest, he will not be able to meet with the organization for the Gwangju uprising victims for now. But Woo expressed his intention to apologize after the investigation.



[Pkg]



Former President Chun Doo-hwan's grandson, Chun Woo-won, drew headlines by publicly calling his grandfather "a slaughter" on social media. He then expressed willingness to apologize to the bereaved families of those who were killed during the bloody crackdown on the pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju in 1980. He returned to Korea from the U.S. and arrived at Incheon Airport early this morning. With a warrant issued by the South Korean court, Seoul police apprehended Chun Woo-won upon his arrival over suspected illegal drug use.



[Soundbite] Chun Woo-won(former President Chun Doo-hwan’s grandson) : "I am a sinner and I thank the people for giving me a chance to come to Korea and apologize. I will do my best to cooperate in the investigations and apologize to the victims of the May 18 democratic uprising as soon as possible."



He was then transported to the drug crime investigation unit at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Chun went through narcotics testing and is now being questioned. About two weeks ago, Chun Woo-won began making revelations online from the U.S. about irregularities involving his family, including secret slush funds. He also said he and his acquaintances have been using illegal drugs. During a live social media broadcast, he consumed what is suspected to be an illegal drug and was subsequently transfered to a hospital. Due to his arrest, he will not be able to meet with the organization for the Gwangju uprising victims for now. About four hours before leaving the U.S., Chun sent a message to the May 18 Memorial Foundation and expressed willingness to apologize to the victims and their families. He asked the foundation to help him, stating that he reflects on his faults and wants to issue an apology and thereby ease the pain of the victims. In response, the foundation said in an official statement that it is willing to help Chun if he visits Gwangju to apologize.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

