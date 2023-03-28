DEMAND UP FOR INVENTORY CONSIGNMENT SALE News Today 입력 2023.03.28 (15:02) 수정 2023.03.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With consumer spending decreasing over high-inflation, companies are also struggling to secure sales channels. The number of consignment sales, which help clear excess inventory on behalf of companies, is also becoming quite common.



[Pkg]



A forklift is busy moving boxes piled up in a warehouse. The more than 20,000 types of brand-new products are stock that companies have asked the warehouse operator to sell. Inquiries have jumped by about 30 percent on-year, as the sale of the products has been sluggish at home and abroad.



[Soundbite] Kim Joong-woo(Head of Inventory consulting firm) : "Usually it's cosmetics and clothing, then stock that is left over after domestic sales, of which home appliances and daily necessities take up the largest share."



These products are exported or sold to domestic consumers for prices lower than the original value. Home appliances are exported for about 50 percent of retail prices. Sunglasses or cosmetics close to expiring, which were unsold at duty-free shops, are offered with a discount of over 80 percent. The inquiring firms are able to save on storage fees through the consignment sales.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-wook(Head of Duty-free shop supplier) : "Storage fees are expensive. Products close to expiring don't sell. But we still have to pay storage fees. The products eventually expire or go out of season."



The distribution industry is not the only one suffering from inventories piling up. Manufacturers' inventory rate came to 120 percent in January, the highest since the financial crisis and even higher than during the COVID-19 pandemic when consumption was low. This means companies cannot sell products they manufacture.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Jung-hee(Chung-Ang University) : "High inventory rates make it difficult to operate production lines and have negative effects on the overall economy, including employment."



A rebound in China's economic activity is expected to boost South Korea's domestic consumption and exports. However, watchers believe it will take some time for the local economy to feel the tangible effects from the Chinese rebound.

