[Anchor Lead]
President Yoon Suk Yeol will co-host today the 2nd Summit for Democracy with the leaders of the United States, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Zambia. Having led by U.S. President Joe Biden, the summit was held remotely today with President Yoon presiding over a session on economic growth and joint prosperity. The Office of the President announced that the Korean president's participation shows Korea is taking lead in addressing the universal issue of democracy's decline and also raise his policy credibility by putting his vision on freedom and solidarity into action.
- YOON TO CO-HOST SUMMIT ON DEMOCRACY
- 입력 2023-03-29 15:02:25
- 수정2023-03-29 16:45:05
President Yoon Suk Yeol will co-host today the 2nd Summit for Democracy with the leaders of the United States, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Zambia. Having led by U.S. President Joe Biden, the summit was held remotely today with President Yoon presiding over a session on economic growth and joint prosperity. The Office of the President announced that the Korean president's participation shows Korea is taking lead in addressing the universal issue of democracy's decline and also raise his policy credibility by putting his vision on freedom and solidarity into action.
