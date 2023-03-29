기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Korea's mandatory isolation period for confirmed COVID-19 cases may be shortened, starting in early May. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at today's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting that given the stable disease containment situation, the COVID-19 crisis level would be lowered from 'serious' to 'alert,' and a plan to convert the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to the central disaster management system would be finalized in early May. He added that the mandatory isolation period would also be shortened from seven to five days.
- COVID-19 QUARANTINE TO BE SHORTENED
[Anchor Lead]
Korea's mandatory isolation period for confirmed COVID-19 cases may be shortened, starting in early May. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at today's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting that given the stable disease containment situation, the COVID-19 crisis level would be lowered from 'serious' to 'alert,' and a plan to convert the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to the central disaster management system would be finalized in early May. He added that the mandatory isolation period would also be shortened from seven to five days.
