FREE MEAL SERVICE RETURNS TO MOKPO News Today 입력 2023.03.29 (15:02) 수정 2023.03.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The 'Mokpo Food Truck', which had been serving comforting free meals to the elderly before being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic has resumed after a 3 year hiatus. The warm spirit of sharing has been reignited in the community.



[Pkg]



Volunteers wearing aprons are busily preparing food. The free meal service known as the "love food truck," which was suspended amid the pandemic, has returned to Mokpo in Jeollanamdo Province after 3 years. At lunch time, familiar faces appear.



[Soundbite] Choi Yoo-mi(Mokpo Hope-Sharing Volunteer Group) : "Enjoy the meal and stay healthy."



Delicious food accompanied by singing and dancing performances. The service did continue in the past 3 years, but in the form of delivering side dishes. However, this couldn't beat the face to face interactions and mingling with neighbors.



[Soundbite] Min Gwi-ja(Mokpo resident) : "I'm here with friends to have lunch after touring Samhak-do Island."



[Soundbite] Im Tae-woon(Mokpo resident) : "I'm 86. This food service makes me healthy."



The service began 10 years ago and despite the pandemic break, interest and support for the service from local citizens and businesses consistently remained high. Dedication of the over 500 strong volunteers was another driving force behind the service.



[Soundbite] Park Bun-im(Mokpo Women's Advancement Committee) : "For some seniors, the one meal they have here gets them through the day. It's rewarding work."



After the 3-year hiatus, the food truck is up and running again to spread happiness and love as well as replenishing the bodies and souls of senior citizens.

입력 2023-03-29 15:02:26 수정 2023-03-29 16:45:05 News Today

