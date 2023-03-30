NAT’L SECURITY ADVISER STEPS DOWN News Today 입력 2023.03.30 (15:01) 수정 2023.03.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



National Security Advisor Kim Seong-han, who was once dubbed President Yoon Suk Yeol's tutor on foreign and security issues during the presidential campaign, tendered his resignation Wednesday. President Yoon accepted the resignation and immediately nominated Jo Tae-yong, the Ambassador to the United States, as his successor. The fact that the presidential office had denied rumors of a replacement until the day before suggests that this was practically a dismissal.



[Pkg]



National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han was once dubbed President Yoon Suk Yeol's tutor on foreign and security issues during the presidential campaign. He oversaw the policies concerning foreign affairs and national security since the Yoon administration was launched. But Kim announced his resignation through a statement Wednesday afternoon. National Security Adviser Kim said that when he was offered this position a year ago, he told the president that he would return to school after setting the foundation for strengthened cooperation among Korea, the United States and Japan. He added that those conditions have been met to some degree. Kim also hoped that the controversies surrounding him would no longer burden the administration from running foreign and government affairs. President Yoon accepted his resignation not even an hour after Kim made the announcement.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hye(Senior pres. secretary for press affairs) : "After a long debate, President Yoon decided to accept the National Security Adviser's resignation."



The president has named current ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong as his new national security adviser. Cho is a career diplomat specializing in Korea-U.S. relations and North Korean nuclear issues. He was serving as a proportional representative for the 21st National Assembly when he was chosen as the Yoon administration's first ambassador to the U.S. Kim's resignation is the latest in a string of odd personnel movements. About a week before the Korea-Japan summit, a presidential protocol secretary stepped down and a presidential aide on foreign affairs was replaced ahead of the Korea-U.S. summit. The Presidential Office had initially denied there would be any personnel reshuffle. According to a high-ranking insider at the top office on the sudden turnabout, the replacement of the national security adviser had never been discussed and the president had tried to dissuade Kim Sung-han. This official added that Kim had insisted stating he didn't want to impede the administration from running state affairs.

