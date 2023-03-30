CONCERNS LINGER AFTER NSA’S RESIGNATION News Today 입력 2023.03.30 (15:01) 수정 2023.03.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



National Security Advisor Kim Seong-han's resignation came ahead of a series of major diplomatic events, including a state visit to the United States. Questions and concerns arise regarding the reasons for his sudden resignation and its potential impact on future diplomatic schedules.



[Pkg]



Those around the Presidential office speculate the resignation of the national security adviser had to do with the scheduling issues ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the U.S. Washington supposedly asked several times to arrange a joint concert by Korean and American singers during President Yoon's visit. But, apparently, such proposals were not reported to the top Office. First Lady Jill Biden was reportedly very keen on seeing the concert, so this issue could have caused serious trust and communication problems with the U.S. People in the ruling camp conveyed the theory that the government failed to convince the public ahead of the Korea-Japan summit and that Washington had complaints about other schedules. They believe that national security adviser Kim Sung-han must have made the decision to step down due to these criticisms and growing speculations about his future in the post. Some were concerned the personnel shuffle could somehow impact the upcoming summit that's less than a month away. However, the presidential office was confident that the summit preparation would proceed without a hitch since the incoming national security adviser was the Korean ambassador to the U.S. The upcoming summit with the United States comes between the March summit with Japan and the trilateral summit involving Seoul, Washington and Tokyo in May. The new national security adviser must sustain the momentum and produce positive outcomes. Negotiations on key areas are ongoing. National security issues include Washington's actual guarantee on extended deterrence and joint planning and execution of nuclear programs, while economic agendas include the U.S. CHIPS act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and other laws that impact Korean businesses. The outcomes of the S. Korea-U.S. summit could sway how the Yoon administration's diplomatic capabilities are evaluated.

