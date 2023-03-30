NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.03.30 (15:01) 수정 2023.03.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office has reaffirmed its position that marine products produced in Japan's nuclear-contaminated Fukushima will never be allowed into South Korea. In a statement issued by the spokesperson's office on Thursday, the top office stressed that there is no shift in its stance placing top priority on public health and safety. This is seen as the presidential office's response to Japanese news reports that Tokyo asked President Yoon Suk Yeol to lift import restrictions on marine products from Fukushima.

The court has rejected prosecutors' request to issue an arrest warrant for the chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, Han Sang-hyuk. Following an arrest warrant review hearing on Wednesday, the Seoul Northern District Court announced the decision, saying that it seems the accused shows little risks of destroying evidence. Last Friday, prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for Han on charges of obstructing the execution of official duties. Han is accused of seeking to manipulate scores against TV Chosun during the screening to renew the cable TV network's broadcasting license in 2020.

The nation's exports of ramyun hit a record high of nearly one trillion won last year. According to data from the Korea Customs Service, South Korea's exports of instant noodles jumped 12 percent on year to 862 million U.S. dollars in 2022. In January and February this year, shipments of ramyun also grew to 132 million U.S. dollars, the largest to be recorded during the first two months of a year. Ramyun was exported to 143 countries. China was the largest importer, followed by the U.S. and Japan.

입력 2023-03-30 15:01:53 수정 2023-03-30 16:45:18 News Today

