YOON ASKED TO VETO RICE PURCHASE BILL News Today 입력 2023.03.30

[Anchor Lead]



The heated debate over the revision to the Grain Management Act, which passed the National Assembly's plenary session under the lead of the Democratic Party on the 23rd, continues. The government and the ruling party are proposing a series of vetoes, and it is expected that President Yoon may request a re-examination from the National Assembly as early as next week.



[Pkg]



The main point of the revision to the grain management act is to obligate the government to purchase excessive rice from local farms. Insisting that it is essential for stabilizing rice prices, the Democratic Party forced the bill though a plenary parliamentary session on March 23. But the ruling party and the government have opposed the idea of obligatory rice purchase, saying that it goes against market principles. They officially requested President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto it.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "We have to ask the president to veto the bill and request for parliamentary re-deliberation, a presidential authority guaranteed in the Constitution."



They also issued a public statement, saying it will clearly drive the agricultural industry into a crisis.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "I am sincerely asking the National Assembly, the farming industry and the people to understand that this is a decision to move in the right direction."



With opposition from the ruling party and government, President Yoon is predicted to veto the revision at a cabinet meeting next week, exercising the power for the first time since taking office last May. The main opposition party strongly criticized the government and ruling party for completely neglecting the farmers.



[Soundbite] Oh Yeong-hwan(Floor spokesperson, Democratic Party) : "We are definitely warning that he will be recorded as an irresponsible president if he ultimately rejects public calls for easing their economic difficulties."



It also called for the dismissal of Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun, accusing him of making a false claim that the revision would eventually cause oversupply of rice.



[Soundbite] So Byung-hoon(Democratic Party) : "This is deception, and in the worst case, giving up on food security."



If the president vetoes it, the bill will return to parliament. In this case, it will be enacted if over two thirds of lawmakers attending a parliamentary session vote in favor of it. However, as the ruling People Power Party is holding more than a third of parliamentary seats, it seems difficult for the DP to have the bill passed again. This is why the main opposition bloc is pledging to push for a new, similar bill.

입력 2023-03-30 15:01:53 수정 2023-03-30 16:45:18 News Today

