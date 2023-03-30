BABY SHARK TO PUBLICIZE 2030 BUSAN EXPO News Today 입력 2023.03.30 (15:01) 수정 2023.03.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The fifth ambassador to help secure the 2030 Expo is the globally beloved character, 'Baby Shark.' Ahead of the Expo's on-site inspection next week, a promotional video featuring Korea's very own popular character, as well as a song assisted by ChatGPT, has been released.



[Pkg]



A "Baby Shark" video produced by Korea's Pinkfong Company. This video got more than 12.5 billion clicks so far, making it the most-viewed video on YouTube. The number of accumulated views amounts to 70 billion if videos related to Baby Shark are also counted. Baby Shark has been selected as the fifth PR ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo. The recently released teaser video features Boogi, a Busan seagull character.



[Soundbite] "Because of climate change, animal friends can't come to Busan. Let's find a way to help them get here! BOOGI, can you help me?"



In a publicity video to be released in April, Baby Shark and Boogi will work together to save animal friends endangered by climate change and publicize Busan, an Expo host candidate city.



[Soundbite] Myeong Ji-jeong(Expo Bid Promotion Division, Busan Metropolitan City) : "I expect the video to publicize in an easy and fun way the city of Busan, the expo theme of climate change, and other co-existence projects to the future generation who will be the main actors of the 2030 World Expo."



This song titled "Traffic Light" was a hit with elementary school students. Lee Mu-jin who sang the song released a cheer song for the 2030 Busan World Expo titled "Welcome to the World Expo." The lyrics were written with the Busan World Expo keywords produced by ChatGPT.



[Soundbite] "Our hopes and dreams will come true at the EXPO. Welcome to EXPO."



A world-famous character and a hot singer have joined the publicity campaign to boost Busan's chances of hosting the World Expo in 2030.

