EX-SPECIAL COUNSEL PARK’S HOME RAIDED News Today 입력 2023.03.31 (15:08) 수정 2023.03.31 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors investigating allegations surrounding the Daejang-dong land development scandal conducted a search and seizure on former special counsel Park Young-soo on Thursday. This is the first search and seizure for him in 18 months since the '5 billion won club' allegations emerged. Prosecutors reportedly launched the investigation after obtaining evidence that Park had helped Daejang-dong developers raise funds and promised to receive a large sum in return.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors raided the home of former special counsel Park Young-soo over allegations surrounding the so-called "five billion won club." This comes 18 months after allegations were raised that Park received five billion won from Kim Mae-bae, the biggest shareholder of an asset management firm at the center of the Daejang-dong land development scandal. The raid was conducted simultaneously at Park's residence, office and the headquarters of Woori Bank. Prosecutors reportedly secured leads indicating that Park, while serving as board chair of Woori Bank in 2014 helped Kim and others form a consortium and procure funds for the Daejang-dong project and in return, was promised to receive a large sum of money. Prosecutors also searched the office of Park's close aide, a lawyer surnamed Yang, who allegedly managed hands-on affairs for Park.



[Soundbite] (Lawyer surnamed Yang) : "(Did you play a role in having the developers join the Woori Bank consortium?) ..."



Prosecutors are believed to have obtained testimony from related figures that Yang told Park about his promised stake in the development project worth some 20 billion won that he would receive. Park and Yang face charges of complicity in bribery under the act on the aggravated punishment of specific economic crimes. Park however denies the allegations saying he did not receive nor was promised to any money related to the Daejang-dong project. He claimed the raids were conducted based on groundless statements. Prosecutors said the court trial concerning the main allegations of the Daejang-dong scandal has been mostly hammered out and the investigation will now focus on the five billion won club. Regarding the fact that the raid was carried out 90 minutes before a bill calling for an independent counsel probe into the five billion won club allegations was submitted to a parliament committee. Prosecutors drew a line between the two events saying the raid was timed with the court's warrant issuance and had nothing to do with parliamentary discussions. They added the investigation was following its own timetable.

EX-SPECIAL COUNSEL PARK’S HOME RAIDED

입력 2023-03-31 15:08:30 수정 2023-03-31 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors investigating allegations surrounding the Daejang-dong land development scandal conducted a search and seizure on former special counsel Park Young-soo on Thursday. This is the first search and seizure for him in 18 months since the '5 billion won club' allegations emerged. Prosecutors reportedly launched the investigation after obtaining evidence that Park had helped Daejang-dong developers raise funds and promised to receive a large sum in return.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors raided the home of former special counsel Park Young-soo over allegations surrounding the so-called "five billion won club." This comes 18 months after allegations were raised that Park received five billion won from Kim Mae-bae, the biggest shareholder of an asset management firm at the center of the Daejang-dong land development scandal. The raid was conducted simultaneously at Park's residence, office and the headquarters of Woori Bank. Prosecutors reportedly secured leads indicating that Park, while serving as board chair of Woori Bank in 2014 helped Kim and others form a consortium and procure funds for the Daejang-dong project and in return, was promised to receive a large sum of money. Prosecutors also searched the office of Park's close aide, a lawyer surnamed Yang, who allegedly managed hands-on affairs for Park.



[Soundbite] (Lawyer surnamed Yang) : "(Did you play a role in having the developers join the Woori Bank consortium?) ..."



Prosecutors are believed to have obtained testimony from related figures that Yang told Park about his promised stake in the development project worth some 20 billion won that he would receive. Park and Yang face charges of complicity in bribery under the act on the aggravated punishment of specific economic crimes. Park however denies the allegations saying he did not receive nor was promised to any money related to the Daejang-dong project. He claimed the raids were conducted based on groundless statements. Prosecutors said the court trial concerning the main allegations of the Daejang-dong scandal has been mostly hammered out and the investigation will now focus on the five billion won club. Regarding the fact that the raid was carried out 90 minutes before a bill calling for an independent counsel probe into the five billion won club allegations was submitted to a parliament committee. Prosecutors drew a line between the two events saying the raid was timed with the court's warrant issuance and had nothing to do with parliamentary discussions. They added the investigation was following its own timetable.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

