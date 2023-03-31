SPECIAL PROSECUTOR BILL TABLED News Today 입력 2023.03.31 (15:08) 수정 2023.03.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to introduce a bill at the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee for a special investigation into the '5 Billion won Club' scandal in Daejang-dong, proposed by the three opposition parties. This comes as the People Power Party accepted the Justice Party's request to process the bill through the Legislation and Judiciary Committee. The Democratic Party called for a swift passage to demonstrate sincerity, while the People Power Party warned that they would not cooperate if they try to expand the scope of the special investigation.



[Pkg]



Three different special prosecution bills were presented to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee by the Democratic Party, the Justice Party and the Basic Income Party. They are designed to probe the so-called '5 billion club' allegations associated with the Seongnam land development scandal. But the three bills differ in their scopes of investigation and the authority to recommend a special prosecutor. The Justice Party limited the scope of investigation to the allegations involving the '5 billion club', while the bills from the Democratic Party and the Basic Income Party included the accusation that Kim Man-bae's older sister bought a house for President Yoon Suk Yeol's father. Also, the Justice Party and the Basic Income Party allowed only a non-negotiating body to recommend a special prosecutor, while the Democratic Party authorized a negotiating body to which the president doesn't belong to, meaning only the DP itself. Both the ruling and opposition camps agreed to present the bill to the committee, but they still fiercely debated the details. The opposition party asked if the prosecution belatedly conducted a search and seizure operation on former special prosecutor Park Young-soo only when the National Assembly pushed to name a special prosecutor.



[Soundbite] Ki Dong-min(Democratic Party) : "A special prosecutor can make the prosecution dance. I wonder why they waited until now when they were always capable of swift action."



The DP said that unless the committee completes its bill review by next week, the bill will be fast-tracked and pushed through. Meanwhile, the People Power Party asked how the key suspect could recommend a special prosecutor and argued for modifying the recommendation authority during review.



[Soundbite] Cho Su-jin(People Power Party) : "It means that DP Chair Lee Jae-myung, the key suspect, will be recommending and appointing a special prosecutor. That is shameless."



The DP said it would not cooperate if the special prosecution tries to extend the scope of investigation to the entire Daejang-dong development project. Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon repeatedly opposed the bill, claiming that special prosecution hinders the search for truth.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Justice minister) : "Special prosecution is for cases where prosecutors' investigative capability or resolve is inadequate or when the prosecution is short-handed."



The Legislation and Judiciary Committee decided to review the special prosecution bill at the subcommittee level, but the debate over who will recommend a special prosecutor and the scope of investigation is likely to go on.

