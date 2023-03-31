GOV’T VOWS TO VERIFY FUKUSHIMA PROCESS News Today 입력 2023.03.31 (15:08) 수정 2023.03.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding Japanese media reports that President Yoon made remarks about seeking the understanding of the South Korean people on the issue of releasing Fukushima contaminated water during his visit to Japan, both the presidential office and the ruling party refuted the reports, questioning the need to cause unnecessary disturbance by acting the same way. They also issued a separate statement that there would be no import of Fukushima marine products. Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party launched an all-out offensive against the Yoon Seok yeol administration's diplomacy with Japan, by holding rallies.



[Pkg]



People Power Party Representative Chung Jin-suk disclosed President Yoon's comments about the release of radioactive water made to the Japanese officials. Chung had attended the meeting between President Yoon and former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The lawmaker claimed that Yoon had said decisively that it is important to find out the objective truth about the release of contaminated water even though it takes a long time and proposed to have Korean experts participate in the verification process.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(People Power Party) : "I can guess why such reports were made. It's unfortunate such wrong reports were made."



The Presidential office stressed Yoon's comments were the same as those remembered by Chung and other Korean officials at the meeting. In a statement, the Office flatly dismissed the possibility of importing seafood products from Fukushima. A Presidential official said the Korean news media should not blindly follow the Japanese press. The Office seems to suggest false information is being leaked by some Japanese politicians to protect their vested interests. Despite the government's denial, the Democratic Party keeps upping its attack, with one lawmaker even shaving his head in protest. The opposition criticized President Yoon overwhat they call humiliating submission which caused Japan to make more demands.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "Apologize to the people and history. Declare to the world that Korea will definitely never import Fukushima seafood."



The DP proposed a resolution denouncing Japan's distortion of history and stepped up its demand for investigating the recent Seoul-Tokyo summit. The Justice Party said the Japanese reports are provocations if the reports are wrong, and asked the President to take stronger countermeasures.

