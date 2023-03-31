N. KOREAN HUMAN RIGHTS REPORT DISCLOSED News Today 입력 2023.03.31 (15:08) 수정 2023.03.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



For the first time, the government's 'North Korean Human Rights Report', which had previously been published confidentially, has been made public. The report is based on cases directly seen or heard by some 500 North Korean defectors, and includes testimonies that even teenagers and pregnant women have been executed.



[Pkg]



Deprivation of the basic rights to life by North Korean authorities has been the norm. Minors and pregnant women were no exception. A teenager was executed in public in 2018 in Chongjin for conducting religious acts. In 2017, a pregnant woman was punished for an ideologically inappropriate behavior of pointing her finger at a Kim Il-sung portrait. Witnesses say a man in Yangkang-do was executed publicly in 2020 for watching a Korean TV show. Forced abortions were carried out in detention facilities, and inmates with disabilities were used as human experiment subjects at the so-called Hospital 83. Witnesses also say POWs and members of separated families were deployed to toil in mines, which even the locals avoid. The North Korean Human Rights Report contains both personal and indirect testimonies of 508 North Korean escapees who defected the regime after 2017. Human rights reports on North Korea have been published annually over the past seven years, but this year's report is the first to be disclosed to the public.



[Soundbite] Koo Byoung-sam(Spokesperson, Unification Ministry) : "The disclosure of the human rights situation in N. Korea will hopefully help improve human rights and promote cooperation between the S. Korean government and the private sector as well as international solidarity."



However, some are concerned about undesired effects, as North Korea has strongly rebutted against the international community for raising human rights issues.



[Soundbite] Prof. Yang Moo-jin(University of N. Korean Studies) : "I think a more realistic way would be to have civic and academic groups tackle human rights issues in the North and the gov’t provide support."



The Unification Ministry says this year's human rights report will be distributed in various forms and an English version will be published so it can be used in studying the human rights situation in the North.

