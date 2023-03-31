기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Ruling People Power Party floor leader Joo Ho-young said Friday that the National Assembly's approval of a motion seeking consent for the arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha Young-je on Thursday was a classic example of the main opposition Democratic Party's double standard. Noting that at least 57 DP members supported the move, Joo said if those 57 also gave consent to the arrest of DP chair Lee Jae-myung and DP lawmaker Noh Woong-rae, motions for those two would have also passed.
- JOO CONDEMNS DP’S DOUBLE STANDARD
