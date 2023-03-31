U.S. SUSPECTS N. KOREA-RUSSIA ARMS DEALS News Today 입력 2023.03.31 (15:08) 수정 2023.03.31 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. government has announced that there are indications that Russia is attempting to secure additional ammunition from North Korea for use in the Ukraine war. North Korea in return is said to be receiving food aid.



[Pkg]



The White House said it has obtained information that Russia is trying to import more ammunition from North Korea in order to bolster its position in Ukraine. Washington says Russian officials had been working to sign a secret arms deal with the regime, and as a result brought more than 20 kinds of weapons and munitions from North Korea. The White House added Moscow is apparently planning to dispatch a delegation to Pyongyang and is providing food aid to the North in return for ammunition. The U.S. government stressed the deal between Pyongyang and Moscow violates the UNSC sanctions against North Korea.



[Soundbite] Vedant Patel(Principal Deputy Spokesperson for U.S. Dept. of State)



The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned one Slovakian individual for brokering arms and food deals between North Korea and Russia from late 2022 to early 2023, and arranging transportation. The U.S. government says it's the first designation in the N. Korea sanctions program in response to Russia’s attempt to secure weapons from the reclusive regime.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



Back in January Washington disclosed satellite images showing North Korea delivering weapons to the pro-Russian mercenary group Wagner. American authorities say arms deals involving individuals show that Russian President Vladimir Putin views North Korea and Iran as his final weapon suppliers.

U.S. SUSPECTS N. KOREA-RUSSIA ARMS DEALS

입력 2023-03-31 15:08:31 수정 2023-03-31 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. government has announced that there are indications that Russia is attempting to secure additional ammunition from North Korea for use in the Ukraine war. North Korea in return is said to be receiving food aid.



[Pkg]



The White House said it has obtained information that Russia is trying to import more ammunition from North Korea in order to bolster its position in Ukraine. Washington says Russian officials had been working to sign a secret arms deal with the regime, and as a result brought more than 20 kinds of weapons and munitions from North Korea. The White House added Moscow is apparently planning to dispatch a delegation to Pyongyang and is providing food aid to the North in return for ammunition. The U.S. government stressed the deal between Pyongyang and Moscow violates the UNSC sanctions against North Korea.



[Soundbite] Vedant Patel(Principal Deputy Spokesperson for U.S. Dept. of State)



The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned one Slovakian individual for brokering arms and food deals between North Korea and Russia from late 2022 to early 2023, and arranging transportation. The U.S. government says it's the first designation in the N. Korea sanctions program in response to Russia’s attempt to secure weapons from the reclusive regime.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



Back in January Washington disclosed satellite images showing North Korea delivering weapons to the pro-Russian mercenary group Wagner. American authorities say arms deals involving individuals show that Russian President Vladimir Putin views North Korea and Iran as his final weapon suppliers.