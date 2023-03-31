ANCIENT MAP OF KOREA RETURNS HOME News Today 입력 2023.03.31 (15:08) 수정 2023.03.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A piece of a 'Daedongyeojido' map created by the late 19th-century Korean geographer Kim Jeong-ho has been retrieved from Japan. So far, about 30 pieces of Daedongyeojido are known to exist both home and abroad. The returned piece is said to be of even greater value as it's the first known example that used wooden blocks for printing, and then have additional geographic information written on it.



[Pkg]



From Halla to Baekdu the Daedongyeojido, otherwise translated as Map of the Great East, shows every corner of the eight provinces of Joseon. Only some 30 maps that utilized wooden blocks for print are known to exist around the world and one of them has been returned to its home country. Purchased with government lottery fund from a Japanese bookshop, its form and content are quite unique. Geographical information was reduced to make it easier to engrave on wood. Instead, the redacted information was meticulously inscribed with handwritten brushstrokes, making it the first instance of overcoming the limitations of the wooden blocks.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Ki-Hyuk(Pusan National Univ.) : "This map contains transcribed information of the Dongyeodo that served as a foundation for the Daedongyeojido. It was an attempt to perfect the map."



A royal palace was drawn separately to represent the inside of Hanyang walls. The map also indicates the distance between the Baekdusan national boundary monument and a military facility. Right next to Ulleungdo Island, there is further information saying it takes two days to reach the island by boat, and an outport is marked as well. None of this information could be found on other previously known existing wooden block maps.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Ki-Hyuk(Pusan National Univ.) : "I think the person who wrote this information was highly educated and knew how to interpret the Dongyeodo."



In addition to the 22-page map book, the wooden block map also contains a table of contents to make it easier to find needed information. The Daedongyeojido produced in 1861 was presumably upgraded gradually as its use expanded. The wooden block map returned to Korea this time will be disclosed to the public after the Cultural Heritage Administration decides where to house it.

ANCIENT MAP OF KOREA RETURNS HOME

입력 2023-03-31 15:08:32 수정 2023-03-31 16:45:05 News Today

