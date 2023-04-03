기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Forest authorities are working to put out wild fires in four areas across the nation with some 50 firefighting helicopters mobilized. As of 11 a.m. Monday, about 73 percent of the fire in Hongseong, Chungcheongnam-do Province, was extinguished, leaving 984 hectares of forests burned. Grade-3 wild fire alert was issued for Hongseong. With the wild fire warning upgraded to grade three, 84 percent of the fire in Geumsan and Daejeon was put out as of 11 a.m. Monday. Roughly 414 hectares were damaged. In Boryeong with grade-2 alert issued, a major part of the fire was put out at around 11 a.m. Twelve building, including five houses, and 70 hectares of forests were burned.
Forest authorities are working to put out wild fires in four areas across the nation with some 50 firefighting helicopters mobilized. As of 11 a.m. Monday, about 73 percent of the fire in Hongseong, Chungcheongnam-do Province, was extinguished, leaving 984 hectares of forests burned. Grade-3 wild fire alert was issued for Hongseong. With the wild fire warning upgraded to grade three, 84 percent of the fire in Geumsan and Daejeon was put out as of 11 a.m. Monday. Roughly 414 hectares were damaged. In Boryeong with grade-2 alert issued, a major part of the fire was put out at around 11 a.m. Twelve building, including five houses, and 70 hectares of forests were burned.
- FIREFIGHTING EFFORTS UNDERWAY
-
- 입력 2023-04-03 15:12:09
- 수정2023-04-03 16:45:02
[Anchor Lead]
Forest authorities are working to put out wild fires in four areas across the nation with some 50 firefighting helicopters mobilized. As of 11 a.m. Monday, about 73 percent of the fire in Hongseong, Chungcheongnam-do Province, was extinguished, leaving 984 hectares of forests burned. Grade-3 wild fire alert was issued for Hongseong. With the wild fire warning upgraded to grade three, 84 percent of the fire in Geumsan and Daejeon was put out as of 11 a.m. Monday. Roughly 414 hectares were damaged. In Boryeong with grade-2 alert issued, a major part of the fire was put out at around 11 a.m. Twelve building, including five houses, and 70 hectares of forests were burned.
Forest authorities are working to put out wild fires in four areas across the nation with some 50 firefighting helicopters mobilized. As of 11 a.m. Monday, about 73 percent of the fire in Hongseong, Chungcheongnam-do Province, was extinguished, leaving 984 hectares of forests burned. Grade-3 wild fire alert was issued for Hongseong. With the wild fire warning upgraded to grade three, 84 percent of the fire in Geumsan and Daejeon was put out as of 11 a.m. Monday. Roughly 414 hectares were damaged. In Boryeong with grade-2 alert issued, a major part of the fire was put out at around 11 a.m. Twelve building, including five houses, and 70 hectares of forests were burned.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음