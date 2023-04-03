MT. INWANG FIRE EXTINGUISHED News Today 입력 2023.04.03 (15:12) 수정 2023.04.03 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A large wildfire also broke out at Inwangsan in Seoul. No casualties occurred, and the fire has now been completely extinguished.



[Pkg]



A small fire is spotted halfway up the mountain and a plume of smoke rises to the sky. A wildfire broke out at Inwangsan Mountain at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. The fire started about halfway up the mountain but strong winds fanned the flames, causing a second stage fire alert to be issued at one time.



[Soundbite] Lee(Seoul resident) : "The smoke went up about 50 meters."



Police officers and firefighters banned hikers from entering the mountain area and evacuated some 120 homes affected by heavy smoke.



[Soundbite] Moon Dong-il(Seoul resident) : "The wind was blowing hard in Buam-dong, so residents evacuated toward Inwang Middle School."



The main fire was put out five hours later and the fire alert was downgraded to the first stage. All the residents returned home safe and unhurt but roughly 15 hectares, about the size of 20 football fields, were burned. The forest and fire authorities put out the remaining embers overnight and sent three helicopters at dawn. The Seoul city government, overseeing the firefighting effort, said that as of 11:00 a.m. Monday, the fire had been extinguished 100%. Fire authorities and the city government are looking into a range of causes for the fire, from an accident to a possible arson.

MT. INWANG FIRE EXTINGUISHED

입력 2023-04-03 15:12:09 수정 2023-04-03 16:45:02 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A large wildfire also broke out at Inwangsan in Seoul. No casualties occurred, and the fire has now been completely extinguished.



[Pkg]



A small fire is spotted halfway up the mountain and a plume of smoke rises to the sky. A wildfire broke out at Inwangsan Mountain at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. The fire started about halfway up the mountain but strong winds fanned the flames, causing a second stage fire alert to be issued at one time.



[Soundbite] Lee(Seoul resident) : "The smoke went up about 50 meters."



Police officers and firefighters banned hikers from entering the mountain area and evacuated some 120 homes affected by heavy smoke.



[Soundbite] Moon Dong-il(Seoul resident) : "The wind was blowing hard in Buam-dong, so residents evacuated toward Inwang Middle School."



The main fire was put out five hours later and the fire alert was downgraded to the first stage. All the residents returned home safe and unhurt but roughly 15 hectares, about the size of 20 football fields, were burned. The forest and fire authorities put out the remaining embers overnight and sent three helicopters at dawn. The Seoul city government, overseeing the firefighting effort, said that as of 11:00 a.m. Monday, the fire had been extinguished 100%. Fire authorities and the city government are looking into a range of causes for the fire, from an accident to a possible arson.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

