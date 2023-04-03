S. KOREA, U.S., JAPAN HOLD NAVAL EXERCISE News Today 입력 2023.04.03 (15:12) 수정 2023.04.03 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea, the U.S. and Japan has begun a two-day naval exercise in waters off the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean Navy said Monday that the trilateral anti-submarine and search and rescue exercise will take place on Monday and Tuesday in the international waters south of Jeju Island. It added the exercise was arranged to enhance the three countries' response capabilities against North Korea's advancing underwater threats, including submarine-launched ballistic missiles. This is the first time in six months the three countries conduct an anti-submarine exercise since last September.

S. KOREA, U.S., JAPAN HOLD NAVAL EXERCISE

입력 2023-04-03 15:12:10 수정 2023-04-03 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea, the U.S. and Japan has begun a two-day naval exercise in waters off the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean Navy said Monday that the trilateral anti-submarine and search and rescue exercise will take place on Monday and Tuesday in the international waters south of Jeju Island. It added the exercise was arranged to enhance the three countries' response capabilities against North Korea's advancing underwater threats, including submarine-launched ballistic missiles. This is the first time in six months the three countries conduct an anti-submarine exercise since last September.