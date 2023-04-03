기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea, the U.S. and Japan has begun a two-day naval exercise in waters off the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean Navy said Monday that the trilateral anti-submarine and search and rescue exercise will take place on Monday and Tuesday in the international waters south of Jeju Island. It added the exercise was arranged to enhance the three countries' response capabilities against North Korea's advancing underwater threats, including submarine-launched ballistic missiles. This is the first time in six months the three countries conduct an anti-submarine exercise since last September.
- S. KOREA, U.S., JAPAN HOLD NAVAL EXERCISE
