PRICES OF LOW-COST GOODS ON THE RISE News Today 입력 2023.04.03

[Anchor Lead]



Now turning to the economy. The so-called 'cost-effective' products, which consumers sought for their affordability and guaranteed quality, are also experiencing price hikes. There are concerns that this may further fuel inflation.



[Pkg]



This firm sells cheap, affordable coffee. But recently a cup of latte, which used to cost 2,700 won, now costs 200 won more. Some products have also risen by 500 won. Coffee prices began to soar early this year at high-end coffee shops. But now even prices of affordable coffee are also rising.



[Soundbite] Chang Young-hoon(Seoul resident) : "I used to buy coffee often because it was cheap, but I can't as often now because prices are going up."



Prices of relatively cheap beverages produced through direct deals between retailers and manufacturers are going up as well. Prices of private-label milk products sold at large supermarkets were raised last month. This month, prices of private-label mineral water sold at convenience stores were also increased. Imported beer sold in bundles of four for 11,000 won are costing 1,000 won more.



[Soundbite] (Staff at retail firm(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We try to keep prices of raw materials and labor costs in check, but even manufacturers are having a hard time."



[Soundbite] Park Min-wook(Seoul resident) : "I think twice before buying something. I try to exercise prudence to minimize spending."



The problem is that any price increase in low-cost products, which are rarely raised, can have serious ripple effects as it prompts other companies to raise their prices.



[Soundbite] Kim Gwang-suk(Institute for Korean Economy and Industry) : "This allows price rises of other finished products, which are perceived as substitutes. It's basically about price competition. Prices of private-label products could rise further."



In February prices of processed foods surged 10.4 percent, the highest increase since the 2009 global financial crisis. Despite data showing inflation hovering in the four-percent range, the drop is not actually being felt by most consumers.

