CONTINUED DECLINE IN EXPORTS TO CHINA News Today 입력 2023.04.03 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



Semiconductor exports, including other major export items, have struggled to recover, resulting in a trade deficit for the 13th consecutive month. Amid pressure from the United States and China prioritizing domestic demand for economic revitalization, South Korea is in need to find a breakthrough for exports.



[Pkg]



This company manufactures and exports components for automotive engines. A plunge in Korean automakers' exports to China has affected this firm, prompting it to turn to new markets such as India and Southeast Asian nations.



[Soundbite] (Staff at auto component manufacturing company(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We're looking to increase exports to Southeast Asia through technological partnerships."



Korea's trade with China posted a deficit for the third consecutive quarter last year. The first time this happened since establishing bilateral diplomatic ties 30 years ago. Exports have been on the decline even after China resumed economic activities following COVID-19 lockdowns. For the first time in about two decades China has come to account for less than 20 percent of Korea's overall exports. It used to be Korea's largest surplus trade partner, but recently it has even beaten major energy importers to become the largest deficit partner. China's role as a global production base has diminished due to key factors like the trade conflict with the U.S. and rising labor costs.



[Soundbite] Chung Man-ki(Korea International Trade Association) : "This shows a weakened win-win relationship of importing intermediate goods from S. Korea and processing them in China for export."



Because of the so-called "patriotic consumption" or China-chic boom in the country, a significant portion of imported goods is being replaced with domestically produced ones. Exports to Europe and the U.S. are rising, but protectionist trade policies such as the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act continue to burden Korean companies. In the short term, the nation's exports, especially those of semiconductors, are expected to rebound in the second half of the year. But, in the long term, experts are calling for expanding exports to the ASEAN region, which posted a large trade surplus last year, and concentrating resources on maintaining the technological gap in cutting-edge products.

