SMES LOSE OUT TO BIG FIRMS IN PRICE WAR News Today 입력 2023.04.03 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



The government is pushing for a 'performance-based wage system' in order to reduce the wage gap between large corporations and SMEs, as well as between subcontractors and clients. However, some are pointing out that without fundamentally changing the current industrial structure and only addressing the wage system, it will not be easy to resolve the disparity.



[Pkg]



This small and medium-sized business produces devices that fix wafers, a key component in semiconductors. Despite a recent 20 percent rise in copper prices, its supply price has remained unchanged for three years.



[Soundbite] (CEO of chip parts company) : "Prices of rare and non-ferrous metals rose over 100%. It's directly connected to production costs, so we have to plead with our customers. It's not easy."



It's hard for the company to demand an increase to its main contractor that has the upper hand. Out of three requests for a price raise, it had just one for a 36 percent raise be accepted. Sometimes, it has to compete with other suppliers to offer the lowest price.



[Soundbite] (Chief of paper-making machine producer) : "They intentionally put contractors in competition to get the best price. There's no other way but to accept it, since we can win more orders once we make the first deal with large companies."



This dumping price war is one of the factors that broaden the gaps between large and smaller businesses. In 2021, the operating profit rate of Hyundai Motor and Kia came to 6.3 percent. Their contractors saw just 2.1 percent.



[Soundbite] (CEO of chips parts company) : "There can be a situation in which we often cannot cover even labor costs. One can be generous when they are well-off. We should be able to run and maintain our businesses basically."



The government is pushing to introduce a meritocracy, performance-based wage system, instead of the current seniority-based salary step system. But critics say the change would narrow pay gaps inside the same companies but barely ease differences between large and small businesses.



[Soundbite] Cho Seong-jae(Korea Labor Institute) : "In the vertical hierarchy, large companies hold a dominant position over smaller contractors whose payment capabilities are limited."



There are increasing calls for a system that allows smaller contractors to equally share the business benefits with their large customers.

SMES LOSE OUT TO BIG FIRMS IN PRICE WAR

