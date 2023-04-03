MORE POLICE CARS WITH SPEEDING CAMERAS News Today 입력 2023.04.03 (15:12) 수정 2023.04.03 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Did you know that there are cameras inside patrol cars that monitor speeding on highways? More than 140,000 vehicles were caught by these vehicle-mounted cameras last year alone, and the police have decided to increase enforcement using this method.



[Pkg]



An expressway near Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Patrol officers spot a speeding car. The patrol car accelerates slowly and issues a warning when it gets behind the speeding car.



[Soundbite] "It's caught on camera. We caught it."



The speed limit of this expressway is 100 kilometers per hour, but the vehicle was going at 124 kilometers per hour. The camera automatically record the vehicle's speed and license number. The information is immediately sent to a police station. There is no need to stop the vehicle in order to issue a ticket.



[Soundbite] Moon Yeong-seok(Gyeonggi Bukbu Prov. Police Agency) : "We used to pull over speeding or law-breaking cars under dangerous circumstances to issue tickets or warnings. That was dangerous for both officers and drivers."



This equipment introduced in 2021 was installed in only forty undercover patrol cars, but caught about 148,000 speeding vehicles last year alone. The police said after the undercover speeding detection system went into effect, the number of deaths from speeding accidents fell by 66% per year. Starting this month, this equipment will be fitted in ordinary highway patrol cars to catch speeding vehicles around the clock. The police agency plans to increase the number of camera-attached patrol cars to 98 and equip them with radars to enable late-night crackdowns. As of 2021, the fatality rate of speeding accidents on highways recorded 27%, about seven times the average fatality rate of highway accidents.

MORE POLICE CARS WITH SPEEDING CAMERAS

입력 2023-04-03 15:12:11 수정 2023-04-03 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Did you know that there are cameras inside patrol cars that monitor speeding on highways? More than 140,000 vehicles were caught by these vehicle-mounted cameras last year alone, and the police have decided to increase enforcement using this method.



[Pkg]



An expressway near Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Patrol officers spot a speeding car. The patrol car accelerates slowly and issues a warning when it gets behind the speeding car.



[Soundbite] "It's caught on camera. We caught it."



The speed limit of this expressway is 100 kilometers per hour, but the vehicle was going at 124 kilometers per hour. The camera automatically record the vehicle's speed and license number. The information is immediately sent to a police station. There is no need to stop the vehicle in order to issue a ticket.



[Soundbite] Moon Yeong-seok(Gyeonggi Bukbu Prov. Police Agency) : "We used to pull over speeding or law-breaking cars under dangerous circumstances to issue tickets or warnings. That was dangerous for both officers and drivers."



This equipment introduced in 2021 was installed in only forty undercover patrol cars, but caught about 148,000 speeding vehicles last year alone. The police said after the undercover speeding detection system went into effect, the number of deaths from speeding accidents fell by 66% per year. Starting this month, this equipment will be fitted in ordinary highway patrol cars to catch speeding vehicles around the clock. The police agency plans to increase the number of camera-attached patrol cars to 98 and equip them with radars to enable late-night crackdowns. As of 2021, the fatality rate of speeding accidents on highways recorded 27%, about seven times the average fatality rate of highway accidents.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

