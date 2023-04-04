PARTIES CLASH OVER S. KOREA-JAPAN SUMMIT News Today 입력 2023.04.04 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly’s April extraordinary session officially kicked off yesterday starting with an interpellation session , during which the ruling and opposition parties fiercely clashed over last month's Korea-Japan summit. The Democratic Party criticized the meeting was a diplomatic humiliation, while the People Power Party and the government argued that it was a decisive move that the Moon Jae-in administration had failed to make.



[Pkg]



The National Assembly began an interpellation session for the first time since the South Korea-Japan summit in March. The opposition bloc denounced it as humiliating diplomacy that damaged the nation's status and pride.



[Soundbite] Kim Sang-hee(Democratic Party) : "It was a shameful summit that grossly damaged the nation's statusand our people's pride."



They blasted the administration for making all concessions to Japan in return for nothing.



[Soundbite] Kim Byung-joo(Democratic Party) : "Japan is pushing forward with controversial issues of historical distortions, sovereignty claim over Dokdo islets and release of radioactive water. Should we just take the terms of the muddied waters?"



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "We can never take it."



By stark contrast, the People Power Party praised President Yoon Suk Yeol for making a difficult decision and inheriting the legacy of former President Kim Dae-jung.



[Soundbite] Yoon Sang-hyun(People Power Party) : "In South Korea-Japan relations, it was the spirit and decision of Kim Dae-jung. President Yoon Suk Yeol has inherited the legacy."



The ruling party actively defended the administration, saying most of disputes surrounding the issues of Dokdo and wartime sexual slavery are false.



[Soundbite] Yoon Sang-hyun(People Power Party) : "Did the summit discuss the issue of Dokdo islets? (No, it didn't.) Nothing of the Dokdo issue was brought up? (It wasn't brought up.)"



[Soundbite] Yoon Sang-hyun(People Power Party) : "Was the wartime sexual slavery issue raised? (But it was not discussed as part of the summit agenda.)"



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo reaffirmed the government's stance to maintain a ban on imports of marine products produced in Fukushima. He also hinted at a possibility of South Korea conducting its own tests in response to Japan's discharge of radioactive water from Fukushima.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "Relevant South Korean agency is taking part in IAEA inspections of the treated wastewater and we are holding discussions with Japan on further independent tests if deemed necessary."



In a parliamentary interrogative session on economic affairs, the rival parties are clashing over the president's expected veto of a revision to the grain management act.

