KBS SYMPHONY'S MISHAP GONE VIRAL News Today 입력 2023.04.04 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Imagine how heart dropping it would be for a musician if their instrument suddenly breaks during an orchestra performance. This actually happened during a KBS Symphony Orchestra regular concert, and the performer's astonishing response has become a hot topic. Let’s take a look.



[Pkg]



The second movement of Symphony No. 11 in G minor by Dmitri Shostakovich, depicts a tragic incident in Russia. Just as it was racing to its musical climax, a timpani is torn apart abruptly.



[Soundbite] Lee Won-suk(Head Timpanist, KBS Symphony Orchestra) : "I saw the timpani rip apart right before my eyes. There are no words to describe what I felt at the moment."



The calf skin of the musical instrument could not withstand the dry weather any longer and eventually ripped apart. The problem is there is no break in between movements in this piece and the player has no choice but to continue with the damaged instrument.



[Soundbite] Lee Won-suk(Head Timpanist, KBS Symphony Orchestra) : "There was no other option for me. It was a matter of ‘I must make it to the end’ and not a matter of ‘whether I could’."



He moves the torn timpani in the brief moment the melody changed. He then adjusted the tune in the middle of the performance and finished the remaining part of the piece flawlessly It was the musician's quick response that saved the show. And a video capturing this very moment stacked up 2.7 million views and stirred a sensation online.



[Soundbite] Lee Won-suk(Head Timpanist, KBS Symphony Orchestra) : "It is right to say that we made good use of an emergency. With a far better sound created, the ending was made special."



It was a first for Lee Won-suk, a veteran timpanist with a 20-year career. But he overcame the trouble in a calm and composed manner. Applause continues to pour out for the KBS Symphony Orchestra that turned a crisis into an opportunity to show off its seasoned musical skills.

