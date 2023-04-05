WILDFIRES CONTAINED AFTER 3 DAYS News Today 입력 2023.04.05 (15:13) 수정 2023.04.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Wildfires that have been spreading across various parts of the country ever since the 2nd have finally been extinguished after 3 days. On the first day, there were 34 wildfires, making it the third-highest daily occurrence in history. Due to wildfires that lasted 3 days, a forest area equivalent to 4,400 soccer fields has been destroyed.



[Pkg]



This is a video submitted to KBS one hour after a wildfire broke out in Hongseong-gun County, Chungcheongnam-do Province. That was the start of a blaze that lasted three days. An entire town was engulfed in smoke. The flames quickly reached residential areas. In just two hours, the fire turned into a major blaze affecting over 100 hectares of land. When firefighters began to be deployed more wildfires also broke out in nearby Geumsan and Dangjin. With 30 minute intervals, forest fires were reported across the country, with 34 in one day. Local residents fled with no time to pack. The evacuation of seniors at care facilities, who can't freely move about, was similar to a military operation. Over three days, some 14-hundred people had to take shelter. The wildfires raged on for three days. The most challenging hurdle to firefighting operations was the wind. Gusty winds of over 10 meters per second fueled the flames into pillars of fire. And the blaze spread from one mountain to another.



[Soundbite] Kim Sin-tae(Chungnam Forest Resources Research Institute) : "Due to the wind, the flames kept coming back even with the use of a lot of water."



Large scale fires erupting at five locations scorched the forests and people's livelihoods.



[Soundbite] (Resident affected by wildfire) : "I was going to flee in that direction but the blaze also spread there."



Over 300 helicopters and 28-thousand-500 personnel were mobilized to fight the flames. However resources were insufficient in many areas due to simultaneous fires breaking out across multiple locations.



[Soundbite] Lee Seok-woo(Nat'l Institute of Forest Science) : "Multiple fires at the same time require a distribution in resources, which lowers efficiency."



In a span of 53 hours, 53 wildfires were reported nationwide. They scorched a land area equivalent to 44-hundred football fields and were finally brought under control later Tuesday, one day before Arbor Day.

WILDFIRES CONTAINED AFTER 3 DAYS

