YOON TO DECLARE SPECIAL DISASTER AREAS News Today 입력 2023.04.05 (15:13) 수정 2023.04.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Presidential spokesman Lee Do-woon said at today's written briefing that President Yoon Suk Yeol had instructed the proclamation of special disaster areas for ten cities, counties and districts devastated by the recent wildfires. The designated localities will be the counties of Hongseong-gun, Geumsan-gun and Buyeo-gun and Dangjin and Boryeong cities in Chungcheongnam-do Province Seo-gu District in Daejeon Okcheon-gun County in Chungcheongbuk-do Province, Suncheon city and Hampyeong-gun County in Jeollanam-do Province and Yeongju city in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. A special disaster area is proclaimed by the president to effectively control damage and restore the affected area.

입력 2023-04-05 15:13:53 수정 2023-04-05 16:45:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



