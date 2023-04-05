N. KOREAN HUMAN RIGHTS RESOLUTION ADOPTED News Today 입력 2023.04.05 (15:13) 수정 2023.04.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution calling for improvements in human rights abuses taking place in North Korea. This marks the 21st consecutive adoption, with the South Korean government returning as a co-sponsor for the first time in five years. North Korea has rejected the resolution, denouncing it as a political conspiracy.



The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights violations during a meeting held Tuesday local time at the UN office in Geneva. Such a resolution has been adopted for the 21st consecutive year since 2003. Like past years, it was adopted by consensus without a vote. The resolution denounced extensive and systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity perpetrated in the regime and called for improvement. This year, the resolution highlighted violations in the North Korean people's right to information, and urged the regime to respect the freedom to search for and pass on information. It also demanded a review of a North Korean law that rejects foreign ideology and culture saying the legislation suppresses the freedom of thought and expression. Under the cited law, North Koreans distributing South Korean cultural content can be sentenced to the maximum penalty of capital punishment. The resolution also criticized Pyongyang for diverting resources into the development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles while ignoring its food crisis. North Korea was quick to reject the resolution. Han Tae-song, ambassador to the North Korean permanent mission in Geneva, said the document was a political conspiracy filled with lies.



Meanwhile, South Korea welcomed the resolution. The foreign ministry said the adoption is a testament to the international community's shared concern over the serious human rights situation in the North. South Korea has co-sponsored the resolution for the first time in five years since 2018. Last year, Seoul also co-sponsored a similar resolution submitted to the UN General Assembly for the first time in 4 years.

