NINE AREAS HOLD BY-ELECTIONS News Today 입력 2023.04.05 (15:13) 수정 2023.04.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



By-elections have been held in nine regions across the country today. The winners are expected to be determined as early as today for the National Assembly re-election in Jeonju in Jeollabuk-do Province, where the Democratic Party has not fielded a candidate, as well as for the vacant positions of Ulsan City Superintendent of Education and the county head for Changnyeong in Gyeongsangnam-do Province.



[Pkg]



Nine areas in the nation are holding by-elections on Wednesday. A total of 33 candidates are running for one National Assembly seat, one post of education superintendent, one post of local government chief, and six posts of local councilors. The only by-election for a National Assembly seat is being held in Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do Province. The post became vacant after former Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Sang-jik was dismissed for Public Official Election Act violations. Although the DP has a strong competitive edge in this region, it decided not to recommend any candidates this time because of Lee's scandal. No candidates from the Justice Party are running either. Six candidates including those from the People Power Party, the Progressive Party and independent candidates are vying for the post. The turnout rate of early voting held last Friday and Saturday was only 10.51 percent. The ruling party did not produce any candidates for the post of Changnyeong-gun County governor despite the region being a conservative stronghold. One conservative and one liberal candidate are competing for the post of Ulsan education superintendent, which became vacant following the death of former superintendent Roh Ok-hee. Voters can cast their ballots between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Voters who are in COVID-19 quarantine are allowed to vote between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Ballots will be counted immediately after voting is over. Candidates who win the by-elections will assume their posts as soon as their election win is confirmed. The nationwide early voting turnout rate for this year's by-elections recorded 11.01 percent.

NINE AREAS HOLD BY-ELECTIONS

입력 2023-04-05 15:13:54 수정 2023-04-05 16:45:10 News Today

