PPP LAWMAKER BLASTED FOR HIS REMARKS News Today 입력 2023.04.05 (15:13) 수정 2023.04.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling People Power Party Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won has been criticized for stating that the significance of the April 3rd Jeju Uprising Commemoration Day is lower than that of the National Liberation Day. The comment was made while trying to explain President Yoon Suk Yeol's absence from the April 3rd Jeju Uprising commemoration ceremony. But due to continuous internal party criticism, Kim eventually declared a halt to his public activities.



[Pkg]



People Power Party representative Kim Jae-won apologized and vowed to be more cautious after making improper remarks about the May 18th Gwangju pro-democracy movement. But he made another controversial comment about the President's absence from the ceremony marking the April 3rd Jeju Uprising.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-won(PPP Supreme Council member(KBS Radio)) : "The president usually attends the March 1st or Liberation Day ceremonies. But Jeju Uprising is a memorial day inferior to those days."



What he meant to say was that the opposition party was attacking him unfairly over the ceremony not usually attended by the president and he hadn't belittled the victims' families. But he was still criticized by those within his own party. Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo asked if the West Sea Defense Day which President Yoon attended was also a national event and told him to defend the president only when it is reasonable. He also urged the PPP leadership to take stern measures. Other PPP members also said that there is no level in honoring the dead and that Kim should be ashamed of himself. The Democratic Party slammed him for making such remarks and called him an ultra-right YouTuber.



[Soundbite] Kang Sun-woo(Spokesperson, DP) : "Based on Kim's weird theory, did the President skip the memorial ceremony because it was low-class and visited a pro baseball game and Seomun market because they were high-class?"



Even PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon, who hasn't taken any stance so far, made an official remark. The PPP leader said Kim Jae-won will be banned from the Supreme Committee for the month of April and all media appearances. He added that the party will no longer tolerate any behavior that disturbs the people and party members. Some members of the ruling bloc argued that Kim needed to be disciplined for his misstatements, but the PPP ethical committee members have all expressed their plan to resign to the new leadership.

PPP LAWMAKER BLASTED FOR HIS REMARKS

입력 2023-04-05 15:13:54 수정 2023-04-05 16:45:10 News Today

