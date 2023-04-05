BANKS REAP PROFITS FROM LOAN RATES News Today 입력 2023.04.05 (15:13) 수정 2023.04.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



An audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection has confirmed that some commercial banks, including Woori and KB Bank, have been charging customers additional interest by incorporating various costs they should bear into loan interest rates. Over the past five years, these banks have collected more than 4 trillion Korean won in extra interest this way. The Financial Supervisory Service, however, holds the position that there is no way to forcibly recover the extra charges.



[Pkg]



Interest rates on bank loans are determined by the country's key rate coupled with additional rates set by banks. So far little has been disclosed about the details of additional rates. The Board of Audit and Inspection has inspected six commercial banks. It found that additional interest rates on loans provided by Woori and KB banks include costs that should be paid by the banks. They refer to legal costs that banks are required to pay for depositors, which have nothing to do with debtors. The amount of extra interest rate payments received by banks in the past five years reached 4.6 trillion won. The Financial Supervisory Service has inspected banks' interest rates twice since 2017. However, the BAI says further inspections were not carried out properly out of respect for the banks' autonomy.



[Soundbite] Yoo Young(Board of Audit and Inspection) : "The FSS made it a rule not to meddle in the banks' loan interest rates. It did not analyze or inspect them directly."



The FSS heeded the BAI's advice and overhauled the banks' interest rate system in January this year to prevent them from raising their loan rates illegitimately. But both the BAI and the FSS say forcing the banks to pay back the 4.6 trillion won in surplus interest rate payments would be difficult. That's because they followed the guidelines set jointly by the FSS and banks in the past, and there are no legal grounds obliging them to return the money to consumers.

입력 2023-04-05 15:13:54 수정 2023-04-05 16:45:10 News Today

