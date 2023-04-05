SLOWING INFLATION NOT VISIBLY FELT News Today 입력 2023.04.05 (15:13) 수정 2023.04.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Last month, the consumer price index rose by 4.2%, marking the lowest increase in a year. The inflation slowdown was due to a more than a 14% drop in oil prices and relatively stable prices for agricultural, livestock, and fishery products. However, the reality that citizens actually experience seems to be somewhat different. We take a look into the reason.



[Pkg]



This bakery's best sellers such as red bean and cream cheese buns were sold at around 3,000 won each. But in recent days, setting the price has become an agonizing issue. The cost of key ingredients such as flour, cheese and cooking oil continues to rise, in some cases by a staggering 40%. Eventually the bakery decided to maintain the same prices for existing products but slightly raise prices of newly launched ones.



[Soundbite] Yoo Chang-min(Baker) : "For customers to enjoy a wide range of options, we will continue to develop new products and set their prices more realistically."



This restaurant serving Tteokbokki or spicy stir-fried rice cake has also raised the price of all its menu items by 500 won. Again, it's because flour, oil and cheese prices have gone up.



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-hee(Tteokbokki restaurant owner) : "Even after the price hike, ingredient costs further rose so we need to actually hike prices more. But if we do that, customers will likely be turned away."



The cost of dining out rose 7.4% last month. The increase has been persistently above the 7% mark for the 11th month since last May. Grocery prices have also gone up.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-gi(Seoul resident) : "For us citizens, prices have jumped too much. I delay my purchases and only buy the essentials."



Core inflation continues to post high growth. This refers to items such as processed goods whose prices do not tend to decline once they rise. With the exception of petroleum products, it's difficult for consumers to feel that prices have eased in any other area. This is why the government forecast of increasing signs of slowing inflation feels rather far fetched from reality.

