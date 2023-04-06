CLASH ESCALATES OVER RICE PURCHASE BILL News Today 입력 2023.04.06 (15:06) 수정 2023.04.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Rival parties continue to clash over President Yoon's veto of the Grain Management Act amendment. The opposition party has announced plans to hold a revote next week, calling it a 'surrender of food sovereignty,' while the ruling party has decided to prepare an alternative measure through a meeting with government and private sector experts on Thursday.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party denounced the president's veto of the revision to the grain management act as a decision to renounce food sovereignty. The main opposition bloc made it official that it will hold another vote on the DP-backed revision on April 13, urging the Yoon administration to devise effective measures to prevent dipping rice prices, without blaming the previous administration.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "PPP should keep in mind that people will label it as an irresponsible party ignoring public opinions and livelihoods if a revote is rejected."



The People Power Party retorted that the presidential veto was an inevitable decision to safeguard farmers, the farming industry and state finance. The ruling party criticized the DP for putting up a political show and promoting a populist policy to buy votes with next year's parliamentary elections approaching.



[Soundbite] Yoo Sang-bum(Senior spokesperson, PPP) : "It is reasonable to suspect that they tried to take advantage of a bill that will determine the future of the farming industry for their own political interest."



The PPP held discussions with the government and civilian experts on Thursday and devised rice stabilization measures. However, some ideas brought up by the party's special committee on economic affairs have stirred up controversy.



[Soundbite] Cho Su-jin(Chair, PPP's Special Committee on Economic Affairs(KBS Radio)) : "We also discussed measures to encourage people to finish up a bowl of rice. Women tend to cut back on rice when they are on a diet."



The DP demanded an apology, saying that they were left speechless by the ridiculous idea.



[Soundbite] Kwon Chil-seung(Senior spokesperson, DP) : "Farmers are crying over an issue that can be resolved if people finish up a bowl of rice? Don't go too far in deceiving people with absurd solutions."



Even ruling party members condemned the idea, saying, "It is getting worse" and sarcastically suggesting doubling the size of rice bowls. Special Committee Chairperson Cho Su-jin expressed regrets over what she called political propaganda that distorts the real intention of the idea. She also demanded a halt to attempts to make the idea the subject of a political dispute.

