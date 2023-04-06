TOUGHER MEASURES AGAINST SCHOOL BULLYING News Today 입력 2023.04.06 (15:06) 수정 2023.04.06 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In order to address the school violence issue in our society, which has been further ignited by the controversy surrounding the son of attorney Chung Sun-sin, the People Power Party and the government are preparing comprehensive measures. The measures currently being discussed include reflecting records of school violence in college admissions and extending the record retention period to affect employment. But, concerns about stigmatization and an increase in legal disputes are also being raised.



[Pkg]



The government and the ruling party have agreed to devise comprehensive measures to make sure that school bullies receive harsh punishment while victims are given a priority in receiving protection. Measures being discussed include reflecting school violence records in regular college admissions, as currently they are only reflected in early admissions, and extending the retention period of records on grave school bullying cases. The move was apparently sparked by public opinion that punishment for school bullying must be strengthened. It followed revelations that son of attorney Chung Sun-sin got admitted to Seoul National University even though he had a record of being transferred to another high school for committing school violence. The government is also considering having incidents of bullying behavior recorded and reflected in job applications.



[Soundbite] Park Dae-chul(PPP Policy Committee) : "There were many opinions that school bullying records should be reflected in job applications to raise the sense of seriousness against school violence."



But some are concerned about stigmatization and other undesirable side effects. Critics say the longer the retention period of school bullying records and the stronger influence they wield, the more legal disputes there will be, which will only pave the way for wealthy and powerful parents to take legal action.



[Soundbite] Prof. Park Nam-gi(Gwangju Nat'l Univ. of Education) : "Many lawsuits are underway at schools because violence records are reflected in college admissions. That's the reason behind the scandal involving Chung's son."



Education groups say guidelines on reflecting school violence records in regular admissions should be devised based on universities' opinions. They are also calling for activating organizations for promoting communication among students, because just strengthening punishment for perpetrators is not a fundamental solution. The government's measures on school bullying will be finalized after a meeting of the school violence committee presided over by the prime minister.

TOUGHER MEASURES AGAINST SCHOOL BULLYING

입력 2023-04-06 15:06:00 수정 2023-04-06 16:45:22 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In order to address the school violence issue in our society, which has been further ignited by the controversy surrounding the son of attorney Chung Sun-sin, the People Power Party and the government are preparing comprehensive measures. The measures currently being discussed include reflecting records of school violence in college admissions and extending the record retention period to affect employment. But, concerns about stigmatization and an increase in legal disputes are also being raised.



[Pkg]



The government and the ruling party have agreed to devise comprehensive measures to make sure that school bullies receive harsh punishment while victims are given a priority in receiving protection. Measures being discussed include reflecting school violence records in regular college admissions, as currently they are only reflected in early admissions, and extending the retention period of records on grave school bullying cases. The move was apparently sparked by public opinion that punishment for school bullying must be strengthened. It followed revelations that son of attorney Chung Sun-sin got admitted to Seoul National University even though he had a record of being transferred to another high school for committing school violence. The government is also considering having incidents of bullying behavior recorded and reflected in job applications.



[Soundbite] Park Dae-chul(PPP Policy Committee) : "There were many opinions that school bullying records should be reflected in job applications to raise the sense of seriousness against school violence."



But some are concerned about stigmatization and other undesirable side effects. Critics say the longer the retention period of school bullying records and the stronger influence they wield, the more legal disputes there will be, which will only pave the way for wealthy and powerful parents to take legal action.



[Soundbite] Prof. Park Nam-gi(Gwangju Nat'l Univ. of Education) : "Many lawsuits are underway at schools because violence records are reflected in college admissions. That's the reason behind the scandal involving Chung's son."



Education groups say guidelines on reflecting school violence records in regular admissions should be devised based on universities' opinions. They are also calling for activating organizations for promoting communication among students, because just strengthening punishment for perpetrators is not a fundamental solution. The government's measures on school bullying will be finalized after a meeting of the school violence committee presided over by the prime minister.