BY-ELECTION RESULTS ANNOUNCED
입력 2023.04.06 (15:06) 수정 2023.04.06 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A progressive candidate has won a parliamentary seat representing the Jeonju-B District in Jeollabuk-do Province. In Wednesday's by-election, Kang Sung-hee of the Progressive Party garnered 17,382 votes or 39.07 percent of the ballots cast to defeat independent candidate Lim Jeong-Yeop. In the by-election for an educational superintendent in Ulsan, Chun Chang-soo won with 61.94 percent of the votes cast. The progressive candidate beat the conservative rival Kim Joo-hong by a large margin. The by-election was held following the death of the then Superintendent Roh Ok-hee in last December.
[Anchor Lead]

