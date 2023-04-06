기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
A progressive candidate has won a parliamentary seat representing the Jeonju-B District in Jeollabuk-do Province. In Wednesday's by-election, Kang Sung-hee of the Progressive Party garnered 17,382 votes or 39.07 percent of the ballots cast to defeat independent candidate Lim Jeong-Yeop. In the by-election for an educational superintendent in Ulsan, Chun Chang-soo won with 61.94 percent of the votes cast. The progressive candidate beat the conservative rival Kim Joo-hong by a large margin. The by-election was held following the death of the then Superintendent Roh Ok-hee in last December.
- BY-ELECTION RESULTS ANNOUNCED
