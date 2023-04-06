“N. KOREA STILL VIOLATING UN SANCTIONS” News Today 입력 2023.04.06 (15:06) 수정 2023.04.06 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A UN analysis suggests that North Korea has not conducted additional nuclear tests but continues to produce nuclear materials. It has also been pointed out that North Korea is violating UN sanctions by illegally importing oil and coal.



[Pkg]



The U.N. Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea reported that although the regime is not conducting nuclear tests, it appears to be steadily producing nuclear materials. The Committee said in a Panel of Experts report that North Korea has continued to operate nuclear facilities even amid rising tensions in the Peninsula. The reports also noted that North Korea launched ballistic missiles 73 times last year, including eight rounds of ICBMs. The report paid attention to North Korea's testing of solid-fuel rocket engines for new ICBMs and the threat of preemptive nuclear attacks. The Sanctions Committee highlighted North Korea's theft of cryptocurrency assets to fund its nuclear weapons development programs. Based on a cybersecurity firm's assessment, hacker groups linked to the regime stole some 1 billion U.S. dollars in cryptocurrency assets by 2022. The Committee's Panel of Experts described how Pyongyang has been steadily violating the U.N. marine sanctions by illicitly importing petroleum products and coal by ship. The report shows how the U.N. sanctions against North Korea were implemented in the latter half of 2022. Most of the report has already been made public since it is a collection of existing cases.

“N. KOREA STILL VIOLATING UN SANCTIONS”

입력 2023-04-06 15:06:01 수정 2023-04-06 16:45:22 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A UN analysis suggests that North Korea has not conducted additional nuclear tests but continues to produce nuclear materials. It has also been pointed out that North Korea is violating UN sanctions by illegally importing oil and coal.



[Pkg]



The U.N. Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea reported that although the regime is not conducting nuclear tests, it appears to be steadily producing nuclear materials. The Committee said in a Panel of Experts report that North Korea has continued to operate nuclear facilities even amid rising tensions in the Peninsula. The reports also noted that North Korea launched ballistic missiles 73 times last year, including eight rounds of ICBMs. The report paid attention to North Korea's testing of solid-fuel rocket engines for new ICBMs and the threat of preemptive nuclear attacks. The Sanctions Committee highlighted North Korea's theft of cryptocurrency assets to fund its nuclear weapons development programs. Based on a cybersecurity firm's assessment, hacker groups linked to the regime stole some 1 billion U.S. dollars in cryptocurrency assets by 2022. The Committee's Panel of Experts described how Pyongyang has been steadily violating the U.N. marine sanctions by illicitly importing petroleum products and coal by ship. The report shows how the U.N. sanctions against North Korea were implemented in the latter half of 2022. Most of the report has already been made public since it is a collection of existing cases.