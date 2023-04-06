NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.04.06 (15:06) 수정 2023.04.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has again hinted at delivering a nuclear weapons threat, denouncing South Korea and the U.S.' latest joint military drills as an unprecedented war rehearsal. In a commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency, Choe Ju-hyon, a specialist in international security affairs, accused the U.S. of crossing the line in making military provocations. He added that there is a wait for North Korea to deliver a clear reply with its defense power. Choe said North Korea will continue to show responsibility and confidence in its critical mission of war deterrence through offensive action.

Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong tested positive for COVID-19. The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced Thursday that the minister was confirmed to have been infected with the virus last night. The ministry said Cho will do his best to minimize a vacuum in performing his duties. As a vice chief of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, the minister attended a parliamentary inquiry and a medical policy with the ruling party on Wednesday.

