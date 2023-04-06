DINING COSTS SOAR ON SURGING FOOD PRICES News Today 입력 2023.04.06 (15:06) 수정 2023.04.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As inflation rises, the price of a bowl of jjajangmyeon has soared to well over 6,000 won. Once considered a typical working-class meal that could be enjoyed affordably, it seems that those days are now gone.



[Pkg]



This Korean-Chinese restaurant frequented by office workers sells black bean noodles, jjajangmyeon, for 8,000 won and spicy seafood noodles, jjamppong, for 11,000 won per serving.



[Soundbite] (Office worker) : "Two years ago, a bowl of black bean noodles here cost 6,000 won, but now it's 8,000 won. 2,000 won increase means that inflation is really high."



A bowl of black bean noodles, used to cost just 100 won half a century ago. Its price jumped to 2,500 won during the Asian financial crisis, and surpassed 5,000 won five years ago. The price of this popular dish rose 200 to 300 won annually in the past five years, and now easily surpasses 6,000 won a bowl. The increase is mostly attributable to the soaring food prices stemming from uncertainties in the international geopolitical situation and foreign exchange rates as well climate change. Some restaurants are opting to use radish sprouts instead of cucumber as garnish for black bean noodles, ever since cucumber prices went up. But, finding a cheaper alternative to onions, which now cost three times as much, is unrealistic. Prices of black bean sauce and cooking oil, which have surged more than 30 percent, are also burdensome.



[Soundbite] Chang Ka-sung(Owner of Chinese restaurant) : "This year is the toughest for us. We feel apologetic towards our customers. But, we have no other choice but to raise prices."



Prices of other noodle dishes are also rising. The median price of cold buckwheat noodles, naengmyeon, in Seoul already surpassed 10-thousand won a year ago. A bowl of naengmyeon at famous restaurants costs 16-thousand won. Cold noodles garnished with raw fish cost nearly 20-thousand won per serving.



[Soundbite] Prof. Sung Tae-yoon(Yonsei University) : "Dining prices are rising more steeply because they reflect surging energy prices and labor costs. This means the perceived inflation rate is even higher."



The spike in dining prices slowed down last month, but their increase rate has stayed above 7 percent for the 11th consecutive month. This means prices may soar again once people start spending more time outdoors and demand for dining out grows further.

