“ACCIDENTS BY AGED DRIVERS TO GO UP 26%” News Today 입력 2023.04.06 (15:06) 수정 2023.04.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



An analysis has shown that traffic accidents involving drivers aged 65 and older could increase by nearly 26% in five years. The current measure is only to encourage elderly drivers to return their licenses, but considering the rapidly increasing economic activities of the elderly, other measures are needed.



[Pkg]



Just when this driver was making a left turn, another car causes an accident by cutting in from the next lane and blocking the way completely. This car didn't make a complete left turn and ends up colliding into another car in the next lane. These accidents were all caused by drivers aged 65 or older. As of 2021, more than 30,000 accidents caused by senior drivers resulted in casualties. The number is rapidly rising.



[Soundbite] Jang Hyo-seok(Samsung Traffic Safety Research Institute) : "Peripheral vision is impacted as one ages. It takes longer for elderly drivers to be aware of and respond to unexpected situations."



A recent analysis showed that the number of accidents caused by older drivers will increase nearly 26% by 2026 from 2021. This trend is driven by the rapidly growing elderly population, but more directly, the older population who are economically active. This group is expected to increase by 23%. The central and local governments have a system in place which gives about 100,000 won to a senior citizen who turns in his or her driver's license voluntarily. But it's not receiving positive reviews.



[Soundbite] Taxi Driver(60-years-old, Seoul) : "I don't think it's effective. I don't think drivers would turn in their licenses just to receive 100,000 won. Those who didn't drive in the first place would turn in their licenses, but that would be meaningless."



The government is looking into introducing a conditional license system that limits people from driving at night or on highways depending on their driving skills. Some also claim the periodical driver's aptitude test should be turned into an actual driving capability test.

