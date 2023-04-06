GEMSTONE FESTIVAL OPENS IN IKSAN News Today 입력 2023.04.06 (15:06) 수정 2023.04.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A jewelry festival is being held in Iksan, Jeollabuk-do province, a city that embodies the sophisticated jewelry craftsmanship of the ancient Baekje Kingdom from over 1,400 years ago. We invite you to a feast of jewels as bright and colorful as spring flowers.



[Pkg]



Diamonds, known as the birthstone for the month of April, dazzles at an event, exuding brilliance and elegance. Fresh green emeralds and regal rubies also boast their charm. The exquisitely crafted 100-carat natural amethyst also captures your attention with its signature allure. The meticulously crafted gemstones are quick to mesmerize visitors.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-kyung(Geumsan-gun resident, Chungcheongnam-do Prov.) : "I bought it for my daughters-in-law for their birthdays last year. But these ones are much cheaper. I want to buy these three for them this time."



This jewelry festival has set up its stage in Iksan, Jeollabuk-do Province, for it carries on the Baekje Kingdom's gemstone craft tradition dating back 1,400 years. One million pieces of precious stones showcased at the event captivate spectators with diverse colors and shapes. A special service to refurbish old precious metals is also available at the event. A local gemstone museum is hosting an exhibition of precious metal crafts created by renowned domestic artisans.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-kil(Iksan Jewel Palace) : "It's the only store of its kind in Korea. It showcases a wide array of products manufactured by many firms."



Iksan used to be the center of gemstone processing in the country. This festival could help it regain its glory.

