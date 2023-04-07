“N. KOREA USES DeFi TO DEVELOP WEAPONS” News Today 입력 2023.04.07 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The US Department of Treasury has highlighted the risks of emerging financial technologies while discussing the rapidly advancing illegal fundraising techniques used by North Korea. The report points to North Korean hacking groups, ultimately concluding that the funds are channeled into the development of weapons of mass destruction.



[Pkg]



The U.S. government says North Korea uses decentralized finance services, known as DeFi, to procure funds for WMD developments. The U.S. Treasury Department's DeFi Illicit Finance Risk Assessment report says North Korean hackers use the services to either transfer or launder illegally acquired funds. DeFi is a financial transaction performed using blockchains, or decentralized identification, and crypto assets. In other words, North Korean hackers steal crypto assets in large amounts in platforms where the DeFi service is available such as cryptocurrency exchanges. The Treasury Department has also introduced a case in which the hacking organization Lazarus Group, known to have ties to the North Korean government, stole crypto assets worth 720 million dollars from blockchain video game firms and companies producing the relevant technologies. The Treasury Department says hackers with ties to the regime also participated in ransomware attacks, while Pyongyang dispatched skilled IT workers to various parts of the world to carry out crypto asset projects. The department believes the stolen virtual assets are being used to develop WMDs and ballistic missiles. It is calling on the international community to join hands to step up regulatory supervision.

