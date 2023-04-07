기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

S. KOREAN NUKE ENVOY SLAMS N. KOREA
입력 2023.04.07 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.07 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's top nuclear envoy Kim Gunn criticized North Korea for acting as the victim and vowed to effectively respond to its provocations and cut off the financial lifeline to the regime's illicit activities. During talks with his US and Japanese counterparts in Seoul Friday, Kim said that Pyongyang was tormenting the entire international community but was shamelessly pretending to be the victim and is showing no signs whatsoever to make the right decision for its people.
  • S. KOREAN NUKE ENVOY SLAMS N. KOREA
    • 입력 2023-04-07 15:11:02
    • 수정2023-04-07 16:45:10
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's top nuclear envoy Kim Gunn criticized North Korea for acting as the victim and vowed to effectively respond to its provocations and cut off the financial lifeline to the regime's illicit activities. During talks with his US and Japanese counterparts in Seoul Friday, Kim said that Pyongyang was tormenting the entire international community but was shamelessly pretending to be the victim and is showing no signs whatsoever to make the right decision for its people.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!