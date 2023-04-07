기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea's top nuclear envoy Kim Gunn criticized North Korea for acting as the victim and vowed to effectively respond to its provocations and cut off the financial lifeline to the regime's illicit activities. During talks with his US and Japanese counterparts in Seoul Friday, Kim said that Pyongyang was tormenting the entire international community but was shamelessly pretending to be the victim and is showing no signs whatsoever to make the right decision for its people.
- S. KOREAN NUKE ENVOY SLAMS N. KOREA
