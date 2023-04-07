“KWON HAS NO SEIZABLE ASSETS IN KOREA” News Today 입력 2023.04.07 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution has identified at least KRW 414.5 billion in criminal proceeds from Tera executives, including CEO Kwon Do-hyeong, and moved to seize their assets. However, the domestic assets of key figure Kwon Do-hyeong, available for seizure, were assessed to be 'zero won' and were not included in the seizure targets.



[Pkg]



Blockchain firm Terraform Labs co-founder Kwon Do-hyeong and the company's other executives are accused of deceiving investors with cryptocurrencies TerraUSD and Luna to rake in huge profits. assets in Korea to forfeit their astronomical earnings. According to an attached document from court papers on the asset forfeiture obtained by KBS, the prosecution estimates their combined criminal profits amount to some 414.5 billion won. Of the total, 91.4 billion won belongs to Kwon. Terraform Labs co-founder Shin Hyun-seong has profited over 154 billion won while the other seven Terraform employees pocketed 169 billion won, according to the papers. The first step in the retrieval of criminal profits is an asset freeze. Prosecutors have provisionally seized a Seoul apartment home and plots of land in Hwaseong, Gapyeong and Taean and even imported cars owned by Shin and others. The measure is to prevent the sale or concealment of such assets during the trial process. However, the situation with Kwon turns out to be quite different. Even though he profited tens of billions of won in criminal proceeds, he is known to have "zero" won worth of assets that could be forfeited. One prosecution official said they believe there is nearly no traceable wealth by the disgraced crypto boss that is in existence in Korea. Kwon appears to have converted most of his wealth into Bitcoin and other virtual assets and transferred them to crypto exchanges overseas. Prosecutors say they requested the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance and other platforms to stop the withdrawal of virtual currency in Kwon's possession.

